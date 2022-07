Three teenagers are dead and fourth is in the hospital after a horrific crash in Staten Island, New York tore a Ford Mustang apart. As parents we always hate hearing stories like this one, especially since we remember when our peers were acting like they could do anything behind the wheel and walk away unharmed. Even worse is when adults behave the same way, setting a poor example for kids.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO