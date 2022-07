Gas prices are up in 2022. Way up. With housing costs in the Gem State, it's more of the same. Now, we're taking a big hit in the wallet at the grocery store as well. If it feels like you're getting less and less for more money each time you knock out your grocery list, you are hallucinating. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices in the U.S. have risen over 10% in the past 365 days. If you're looking at just grocery prices, those went up even higher, right around 12%. It's not looking good.

