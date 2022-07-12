ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American tourist faces charges after falling into volcano in Italy

By Mary Sworn
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst holidaying in Italy, the last thing you would expect is falling into a volcano. This is what happened to one American tourist whilst he was visiting Mount Vesuvius, Italy. The only problem is he isn’t only going home with a few cuts and bruises. Trying to take...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie

A 23-year-old man from Maryland was reaching for a fire selfie over the weekend before he plunged into a crater of Mount Vesuvius, a dormant volcano in Italy known for petrifying Pompeii. Philip Carroll had lost his phone during the selfie bid and slid several feet into the crater while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Italy#American#Mount Vesuvius#Sky News#The Independent
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Man Gored, Several Injured at Pamplona Bull Run: Shocking Photos, Videos Emerge

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls is nearing its last few days, and another man has been gored and several others injured since the first gorings on July 9. Yesterday, July 11, an American tourist was gored in the leg, and during today’s run a man was gored in the arm in addition to four other injuries related to falls and pile-ups. On the 9th, two men were gored during the third run of the festival.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Horse-rider from St Austell paralysed in horse fall

A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche. The discovery raised to nine the known death toll from Sunday’s avalanche, Trento Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti told reporters Wednesday evening in the resort town of Canazei, at the foot of the Marmolada glacier-topped mountain. Five people who had been hiking have been unaccounted for. But authorities stressed that until identification can be made on the two bodies pinpointed by drones, it won’t be clear if they number among those five whose families said they never returned from the mountain. All of the missing are Italians. So far, four of the nine dead have been identified.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Italy's No. 2 most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil

ROME (AP) — A convicted mobster who was one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world’s most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug trafficking as part of the ’ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, which does billions of euros (dollars) in cocaine business. Italian police describe him as one of the world’s top drug brokers. Morabito, 55, must serve a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in absentia by a court in Milan in 2001. He was arrested in May 2021 by Brazilian police in a joint operation with Italian and U.S. investigators. Morabito had earlier been arrested in Uruguay in 2017, but escaped from prison there two years later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil

Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

The Medieval Illness That Forced People to Dance

Dancing medieval EuropeansPieter Brueghel the Younger/ Public Domain. In the summer of 1518, the residents of Strasbourg, France, witnessed something stupefying. At first, it started as a harmless dance when one woman stepped outside her house and started to dance, but it became something else altogether as the woman continued dancing frantically for several days without pause.
The Associated Press

Villages battle wildfires in Portugal; Europe swelters

BEMPOSTA, Portugal (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters battled Thursday alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the European country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions linked to climate change. Central Portugal has been particularly hard hit by a spate of blazes this week. In the village of Bemposta, residents used garden hoses to spray their lawns and roofs in hopes they could save them from the raging wall of red flames that approached through the wooden hills late Wednesday. “It began spreading towards that way, the wind was blowing that way towards the mountain,” said 88-year-old Antonio Carmo Pereira, while pointing to the flames on the outskirts of his village. “In a few minutes I couldn’t see anything, just smoke.” “(It’s) dangerous, yes. It’s surrounding all the houses,” he said. “I am afraid, but where can I go? Jump into a water tank? Let me stay here and look.”
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

A Documentary About 2 Canadians Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Australia Is Coming To Crave

If you're a Canadian true crime fan, you might want to add Crave's new documentary Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle's True Story to your must-watch list. On July 12, the streaming service confirmed that a new mini docu-series will tell the story of infamous Quebecers Isabelle Lagacé and Mélina Roberge, who were implicated in one of Australia's largest-ever cocaine seizures back in 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italy held by Iceland as both sides remain without Euro 2022 win

A year ago, an Italy team celebrated winning a European Championships in England. History may not repeat itself. If Roberto Mancini’s men tasted glory, ignominy could beckon for Milena Bertolini’s women. Even as they averted a second successive defeat, they remain threatened with early elimination. Valentina Bergamaschi denied Iceland just a second ever win at the European Championships and secured Italy a first point of this year’s tournament, but their status as bad starters, in more ways than one, could prove decisive.Italy finished in the ascendant, looking for a winner but, both against Iceland and in the tournament, they have...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy