Maybe your partner has a "go with the flow" attitude that was enticing at first, but you're increasingly feeling like the parent in the relationship. Maybe you're tired of being the only one who handles the finances or the only one who keeps on top of household duties or the only one who manages the social calendar. Maybe you're tired of feeling like a nag and find yourself wondering, "Will my partner ever share some of the responsibility for the adult aspects of our relationship?"

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO