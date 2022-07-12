ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos From Under and Above Mississippi River Bridge During Inspections

By Chris Reed
 2 days ago
Chris Reed

Inspections are currently underway on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

For weeks we've seen reports that there would be rolling stops for bridge inspections and today we got a first-hand look at what is happening on and under the massive structure.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) shared photos of inspectors on and under the bridge, and some of the photos are breathtaking.

Crews are literally hanging from the Mississippi River Bridge as they inspect it, and I will say that this is one job I would NOT want to have.

Here are a few photos from the bridge in Baton Rouge. Take a deep breath.

DOTD
DOTD
dotd
DOTD

For those traveling across the bridge note that inspections will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 30.

You should expect delays between those times.

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

