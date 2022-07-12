Photos From Under and Above Mississippi River Bridge During Inspections

Chris Reed

Inspections are currently underway on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

For weeks we've seen reports that there would be rolling stops for bridge inspections and today we got a first-hand look at what is happening on and under the massive structure.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) shared photos of inspectors on and under the bridge, and some of the photos are breathtaking.

Crews are literally hanging from the Mississippi River Bridge as they inspect it, and I will say that this is one job I would NOT want to have.

Here are a few photos from the bridge in Baton Rouge. Take a deep breath.

For those traveling across the bridge note that inspections will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 30.

You should expect delays between those times.