The last few years haven't exactly been a blast when it comes to the live music sector. That whole "global pandemic" thing really threw a wrench in concertgoing. That said, a major bright spot here in the Inland Northwest emerged last August with the debut of the Spokane Pavilion concert series. While the space certainly wasn't designed for music, throwing together a stage under Riverfront Park's signature tent-like structure from the 1974 World's Fair (and sometimes even illuminating it during the concert) proved to be an excellent and unique concertgoing experience.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO