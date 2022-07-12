ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Popular Kissimmee restaurant taking over former Fuddruckers

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDIT: The original version of this post stated the concept was “fast-casual” like the original location in Kissimmee but the restaurant is in fact “fancy and sit-down” according to my friend with amazing hair, Amy Drew Thompson, at Orlando Sentinel. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen (Facebook |...

bungalower.com

