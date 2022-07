Utilityman Tyler Wade spent his first five MLB seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels back in November of 2021. While Wade’s career in the Bronx was nothing to write home about, it appears that New York just can’t quit him. Mere days after being designated for assignment, the Yankees have acquired the veteran from Los Angeles. According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, Wade will report to Triple-A.

