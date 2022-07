WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Matthew Hallacy, 45, from Holland, was charged Wednesday with open murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of 32-year old Quinn Hallacy. Along with the body of Quinn, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office also found three children inside of the home who were not harmed. Investigators are working with Child Protective Services regarding the well-being of the children.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO