NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
