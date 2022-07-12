ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health board has said it is doing "everything possible" to try to avoid cancelling more routine operations. NHS Borders was forced to halt non-emergency surgery last week due to "extreme pressures" at the Borders General...

BBC

Paramedics' time wasted by long handovers, former doctor says

A former doctor with 20 years' experience has said paramedics are "having their time wasted" waiting to handover patients at hospital. Dr Barbara Skew said it took 14 hours for her to be admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Monday after suffering a dislocated hip. She said she had...
The Independent

Nottingham hospital trust to be prosecuted over death of baby

A hospital trust is being prosecuted over the death of a baby which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15 2019 after she was born via Caesarean section at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands.An inquest the following year found that she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – and this could have been avoided if staff had delivered her earlier.We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust....
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
The Independent

Woman, 25, stunned to discover her ‘depression and chronic exhaustion’ was genetic heart failure

A residential support worker who was so exhausted and breathless she had to lie down in a car park before a funeral discovered her “depression” was in fact severe heart failure brought on by a faulty gene.When Katie Denial, 32, saw her weight balloon by a staggering 6st in just four months soon after her eight year relationship ended  – despite joining a slimming club with the intention of getting a “revenge body” after her break-up – her doctor suspected she was comfort-eating because of depression due to heartbreak.Katie, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, could not shift the excess weight, was...
