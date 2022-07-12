ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Theatreworks brings Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' to Colorado Springs

By Maeve Goodrich, maeve.goodrich@gmail.com
 3 days ago
Shakespeare and summer, together again.

Theatreworks’ production of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “Twelfth Night,” directed by Kathryn Walsh, runs through July 31.

The production marks the post-COVID return of Colorado Springs’ traditional summer Shakespeare rollout, a routine Theatreworks has been upholding for decades. And this time, with a twist: They’re holding the performances on UCCS’ Ent Center lawn — theater with a view.

So theatergoers can enjoy the show while also watching the sun set behind Pikes Peak.

For those who are unfamiliar with its plot, “Twelfth Night” is a wild ride. The story begins with a shipwreck, the separation of a set of twins and a disguise. Misadventure naturally follows: Love triangles and mistaken identities abound, with joyful results.

“It’s amazing,” says Omid Dastan Harrison, who plays Sebastian. “The madness and chaos of these misperceptions, the layers of turmoil and manipulation.” The play, he continues, has the potential to become “like, this devastating tragedy … but it actually makes for a raucous comedy.”

Harrison is one in a nine-person cast, many of whom call Colorado Springs home; others are returning favorites.

The whole cast, he says, is so stoked,” to bring this classic to life.

“Twelfth Night” is set to play Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 31. Early-comers can enjoy a “green show,” on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, which features local musicians performing in the half-hour before opening curtain. Theatreworks is also offering “Pre-Show Scholar Chats” on Thursdays, from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., where artists and designers discuss the production’s themes and answer attendees’ questions.

“The show is about turning our darkness into joy,” says Harrison. “Considering the past few years, that’s something a lot of people can relate to.”

“Twelfth Night,” he adds, turns a “maelstrom into a carnival of humor” and “transforms everybody’s brokenness to light.”

