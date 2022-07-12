ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The sting that snagged the tax lawyer to a pair of billionaires

By Neil Weinberg, David Voreacos
accountingtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston tax lawyer Carlos Kepke had been tutoring rich Americans like Robert F. Smith for decades on how to move assets offshore when an undercover agent posing as a bar owner turned up in 2018. The goal was to gather evidence for a tax fraud case against Kepke. It...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
The Center Square

Former Theranos executive convicted of fraud

(The Center Square) – Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was convicted of federal fraud by a jury in San Jose Thursday for working with former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to mislead investors and patients. Balwani was found guilty of 12 felony counts for defrauding Theranos investors and patients....
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Virginia Fraudster Used COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Ritzy Mansion, Feds Say

A Virginia businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in the slammer for scamming his way into $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors say. Foad Darakhshan, 47, was sentenced to 33 months Friday for his role in a scheme that involved at least 63 bogus loan applications, the Department of Justice said. He used over $600,000 to co-own a $4.5 million mansion with its own movie theater and cigar room, The Washington Post reported, citing court documents. Other money was spent at Costco and gas stations, prosecutors said. Along with his girlfriend and four brothers, Darakhshan went to two banks before the fake tax documents were accepted. During the trial, his attorney argued that Darakhshan’s girlfriend coordinated the scheme. At his sentencing hearing Friday, Darakhshan expressed remorse. “What I did was wrong, and there’s no excuse,” he said. “I was raised better.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Tax Law#Tax Filing#Tax Fraud#Americans#Central American
Covering Katy

Scammer used YouTube to reel in her victims

Mikki Lynn Fox known on YouTube as lifestyle and dating consultant Michaela PinkHCSO photo. A Houston-area social media influencer who touted herself as an expert in how to land the perfect man pleaded guilty to duping followers and acquaintances into bogus real estate deals and was recently sentenced to five years in prison.
HOUSTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Edelson Sues Girardi Firm Alleging $100 Million Fraud Plot (3)

California Bar failed to investigate complaints, stop Tom Girardi, lawsuit says. The now-defunct Girardi Keese law firm operated a continuing criminal enterprise that stole more than $100 million from its clients, co-counsel, vendors, “and many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm,” the Edelson PC law firm said in a federal lawsuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
IRS

Comments / 0

Community Policy