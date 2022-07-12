ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

LGBTQ Youth In Iowa Schools group improperly disbursed more than $12,000 from Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistant Funds

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Auditor Rob Sand issued a report showing that GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force — or Iowa Safe Schools as the group markets itself — improperly disbursed $12,202.37 from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds the group was awarded by the Iowa Department of Justice, Office of...

www.iowa.media

iloveamerica
2d ago

But I’m guessing joes buying more votes, won’t prosecute and won’t ask for the return of funds from the alphabet soup of confusion.

Reply
11
