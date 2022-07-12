ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Huskers Add Three Gymnasts to 2022-23 Roster

huskers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of freshmen Katelyn Barth and Annie Worley along with junior-transfer Sophia McClelland to the 2022-23 Nebraska women's gymnastics roster. Katelyn Barth, Fargo, North Dakota. Katelyn Barth joins the Huskers after training at American Gold Gymnastics in Fargo, N.D. Barth is the first...

huskers.com

Inside The Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes Add Kahlil Tate to '23 Class

An Iowa victory against Wisconsin feels good for Hawkeye fans even if it happens in July instead of November. They can thank Kahlil Tate for the summer fun. The Class of 2023 Chicago Kenwood safety announced his Iowa verbal commitment Tuesday morning. Wisconsin was the other finalist after he officially visited both Big Ten West rivals last month.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Basketball: 2023 4-Star SG Talks About Recruitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the teams in the mix for 2023 four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen. According to 247 Sports, Friedrichsen is the second-best prospect in the state of Oklahoma. Last season, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 assists at Bixby High School. On July 13, Friedrichsen talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his ongoing recruitment. “I’ve heard the most from Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Creighton, and Missouri,” Friedrichsen said. “I have all five of my senior year official visits left, and I plan to take each of them.” Friedrichsen said he talks to Nebraska “quite a bit”. “I’ve been recruited by them for a while, probably about a year now,” Friedrichsen said. “I’m always up there; I’ve got family there. We talk quite a bit with them; they have been at most of my games.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 Predicts Cornhuskers Will Land 2023 4-Star EDGE

On July 8, 2023 four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his top three schools: Nebraska, Michigan State, and Penn State. On3’s Bryan Munson believes that the Cornhuskers are the favorite for Lenhardt. On July 11, Munson predicted that Lenhardt would commit to Nebraska with a 70 percent confidence level. This is a big development, as On3 recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder predicted Michigan State would land Lenhardt on May 16. 247 Sports ranked Lenhardt as the 28th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. He would be a big addition to Nebraska’s defense. Nebraska has already landed two edge rushers in the 2023 class: Ashley Williams (No. 36 EDGE) and Maverick Noonan (No. 49 EDGE). All Glory to God🙏🏾‼️…@bondedits15 pic.twitter.com/cNv0fWaRj7 — Cameron Lenhardt (@CameronLenhardt) July 8, 2022
MICHIGAN STATE

