'It's sad': Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood provides update on search for Juan Santiago. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that a body found east of Orlando on Thursday was that of Juan Santiago, the father of an 18-year-old man who was a person of interest in Juan's disappearance, and who shot at law enforcement before being taken into custody earlier this week.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO