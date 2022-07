EVANSDALE —- The ten-year anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey is today. Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Scott Reger says they continue to look at new and old tips on the case. “Our team meets regularly, it kind of ebbs and flows as far as how often — but we meet regularly doing both of those things, evaluating the old information and evaluating the new information,” Reger says.

EVANSDALE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO