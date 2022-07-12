Juwan Johnson lead New Orleans Saints breakout candidates, earned larger role

For the first time in a long time, Clemson will not be recognized as having one of the top starting signal-callers in the ACC heading into a season.
The Tigers enter the 2022 season with rising junior DJ Uiagalelei at the helm, and despite being a preseason Heisman favorite last year, he didn’t quite live up to the lofty expectations.
Taking over for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, the former five-star recruit completed 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
With Uiagalelei’s struggles last year and the abundance of quarterback talent in the ACC, including Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke...
