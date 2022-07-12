Culture leads to high retention rate

The Water Distribution Division has an enviable retention rate at the City of Broken Arrow. Wanting to keep that momentum going for years to come, the Utilities Department partnered with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to provide leadership training for the supervisors and crew chiefs.

“HR [Human Resources] conducted ‘stay interviews’ with the Water Distribution Department in 2021 and looked at why there is such a high retention rate in the Water Distribution Division,” Assistant Utilities Director Stacy Thornton said. “Nobody quits, why? That’s a hard job.”

By interviewing the people in the department, they found that the department's culture keeps employees over the long term.

“These guys have my back, we look out for each other, we’re friends outside of work, we know what we are doing is important, it’s all part of that culture,” Thornton said. “It’s imperative that we don’t lose that culture. So as the older guys retire and the new guys move up, how do we keep that culture and have it permeate?”

Which led to the Values Training through SGR. SGR helps local governments develop leaders within their organizations.

During the 6-week program, the supervisors and crew chiefs gained a greater understanding of each other by discussing values such as attitude, hard work, listening, goals, honesty, saving, responsibility, patience, generosity, and resolving conflict. This training helps facilitate conversation and understanding.

“We were at a round table, speaking to each other, there were no ranks, no titles, and we were just in a room together talking and getting to know each other,” Thornton said. “We talked about personal struggles and got to know each other as a team.”

The training started with the supervisors and crew chiefs. Now, they are trained to be facilitators of the discussions. Going forward, they will lead the roundtable discussions and training with the service workers.

“They will be the ones that will have to bring the service workers up and get them ready for leadership positions,” Thornton said.

The goal is that through this type of training, the team will grow in its understanding of each member.

“The beneficial part of it was that it was a way to open up the dialogue with the crew supervisors,” Utilities Systems Manager Jerry Hanewinkel said. “Guys that normally wouldn’t open up and share their feelings about a topic spoke up. I think that’s what creates relationships.”

“The ones that did go through it, I think they realize more of what we do now,” Utilities Meter Reading Supervisor Derriel Bynum said.

The individuals gained insight into why people are the way they are.

“It’s not that one group has to become the other, the Boomers, X Gen, Gen Z, Millennials— they don’t have to become like each other, it’s not like that, but they do have to understand each other,” Thornton said. “We must have some empathy, compassion, and understanding of each other.”