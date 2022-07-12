ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

StillFire Brewing: Where Relationships Take Flight

By Suwanee Magazine
 2 days ago

Suwanee's StillFire is brewing community relationships in their hometown and beyond. In just under three years in business, Suwanee's StillFire Brewing has not only created a name for itself for brewing innovative, award-winning beers in the Georgia craft beer industry, but has also evolved into an extension of the local community....

thecitymenus.com

Beloved Thumbs Up Diner to Open in Trilith This September

The Atlanta institution’s seventh location to offer iconic breakfast favorites and famous offerings plus lunch and drinks seven days a week. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America. A seventh location of the restaurant will open in Trilith in mid-September 2022 with retro-modern construction and some surprising new offerings along with the restaurant’s signature comfort foods.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Folks Can Now Waste Away at Margaritaville Restaurant in Downtown Atlanta

The restaurant associated with the controversial 22-story hotel complex Margaritaville Vacation Club and Club Wyndham resort tower is now open across from Centennial Park. And it brings three cheesy bars to downtown Atlanta. Aptly named Margaritaville, the Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant features a retail shop and three bars spread out over...
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The Coolest Boutique Hotels to Experience in Atlanta

While some of us may have a favorite hotel brand that we’ll stay loyal to (and there’s certainly nothing wrong with doing that), we all deserve to experience something different every once in a while. Aren’t you tired of staying in crowded hotels that all look the same? If you are, then you need to introduce yourself to the world of boutique hotels—a.k.a. the visually stunning getaways that you typically only see on TV and social media.
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

Mochinut Opens in Suwanee

Mochinut is a popular franchise of mochi donuts. Originating from Hawaii, Mochinut is gaining popularity due to its unique shape and wonderful texture: light and crispy with a soft, chewy flavor inside. Mochi donuts are a combination of American donuts and Japanese mochi. They are made with rice flour, which makes them unique in taste. The rice flour also makes mochi donuts stretchy and chewy. As the last step in enriching the flavors of the mochi donuts, Mochinut adds special flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, matcha, and Earl Grey, and then tops them with delectable toppings to best fit your taste.
SUWANEE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Rock Salt Milk Bar Open Now in Peachtree City, LaGrange You’re Next

The increasingly popular Rock Salt Milk Bar just added a new location in Peachtree City! The all-natural homemade ice cream shop that boasts more than 20 flavors of ice cream opened their new location at Lexington Circle near Sprouts. The treat shop will take the location of the former Ginza Japanese Cuisine & Sushi restaurant. “We had so many customers coming to our Newnan location saying they wished we were closer to Peachtree City,” said Owner Cindy Hendricks. “There are also not a lot of options for a real ice cream shop since the Bruster’s closed.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Fetching' coffee is easier than ever in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - We love dogs. And we love coffee. So, dogs and coffee … together? Sounds perfect to us!. This morning, we visited our good buddy Ozzy Llanes of Cubanos ATL to check out his Cuban restaurant and coffee shop’s newest location at Fetch Park in Alpharetta. You’ve seen Cubanos ATL on Good Day Atlanta in the past (click here to check out our first visit in 2020), and you’ve also seen Fetch Park, the popular dog park empire created by Stephen Ochs (click here to watch our morning at Fetch Park in 2019).
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Sweet success for two young chefs from Hall County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two young Hall County chefs won first place in the Southeast Regional Junior Chef competition, taking home a $10,000 prize. The Georgia Department of Education’s School Nutrition program recognized Halle and Walker Barrett for their winning recipe: southern sweet and sour chicken. According to their...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Amazon Workers Walk Out on Prime Day

Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Black Tie Formal Affair in Atlanta, Georgia

This black-tie formal wedding in Atlanta has luxurious lavender and white decor, romantic details, and an extravagant ballroom reception. DeAndrea and Willie’s love story began at work in the summer of 2015. The pair’s professional relationship gradually evolved into something much more special and by October the same year, they were officially a couple! Separated in 2016 due to job locations, they persevered in spite of the distance and finally reunited in 2019 in the Bay Area. Then, on Labor Day Weekend 2020, Willie took DeAndrea to the beach and asked her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes!
ATLANTA, GA
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta

Georgia's capital city truly has it all. Once you hop off the plane at the world's busiest airport, you can explore the sights, sounds, and tastes of Atlanta's diverse neighborhoods. Walk in the footsteps of civil rights leaders in Sweet Auburn (the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park is there); wander through Centennial Olympic Park; browse fascinating museums downtown; shop until you drop in bustling Buckhead; gawk at whale sharks and manta rays in one of the world's largest aquariums — the list goes on and on. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best Atlanta hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers — offering the perfect starting point for your next Southern adventure.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

New Athens Publix to open Wednesday

The newest location of Publix in Athens is set to open tomorrow. According to the grocery chain, the store, located at the new Midtown Centre, 165 U.S. 31 N., will open at 7 a.m. It’s the second Publix location for Athens, joining the store on U.S. 72 East. The...
ATHENS, AL
Red and Black

Moving sustainably: Local thrift stores around Athens

Summer is slowing down, and students, staff and new residents of the Athens area are moving in. Finding unique furniture, gently used decor and stylish clothes in local thrift stores is a great way to make the transition back to Athens. The Red & Black compiled a list of local...
ATHENS, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Blue Ridge, Georgia, for Grownups

From waterfalls to wine, get away from it all in the North Georgia Mountains. For the ultimate adults-only weekend getaway, Blue Ridge, Georgia, about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, is the go-to destination for savoring football Saturdays with friends, adventurous outings, brewery tastings and outdoor fire pit gatherings. Offering several major trail systems, including access to the Appalachian Trail which extends for more than 2,000 miles to Maine through many of the states on the Eastern Seaboard, this is a hiker’s paradise where nature sets the scene for good times. Pursue these paths for outdoor explorations on one of the many trails in a system of over 300 miles, including short trails suitable for beginning hikers. Then wind down with sudsy sips at local breweries and tasting rooms before continuing the adventure, cooling off with excursions to nearby waterfalls. Top off the day with unbeatable Blue Ridge eats, including the nation’s #1 barbecue restaurant.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Serve as Location for Monthly Caffeine and Octane Car Show; Kick-Off Event Planned for Aug. 7

Caffeine and Octane, the integrated brand behind North America’s largest monthly car show, announces its move to Town Center at Cobb. Each month, thousands of metro-Atlanta area spectators will visit the Cobb County shopping destination to experience and enjoy more than 1,500 exquisite cars. The nationally recognized gathering will take place in the Food Court parking lot on the first Sunday of every month from9 a.m. – noon, beginning Aug. 7.
COBB COUNTY, GA
focushillsboro.com

Crefle Dollar Net Worth, Personal life, Early Life and What Made Him So Successful?

An American pastor and televangelist who founded a nondenominational church in College Park, Georgia (a suburban Atlanta suburb), Creflo Augustus Dollar Jr. was born on January 28, 1962. At the same time, he oversees Creflo Dollar Ministries, formerly known as International Covenant Ministries, Creflo Dollar Association, and Arrow Records. Creflo...
ATLANTA, GA

