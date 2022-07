Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency warned claimants Monday to be on the lookout for text messages that claim to be from the agency that are aimed at trying to steal money and personal information. The text messages, which come from a phone number with a "210" area code, say in part: "MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile." It then instructs the recipient to click on a link to receive...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO