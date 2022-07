Steve Moakler's new single finds him reflecting on how quickly time slips away. The singer-songwriter reminds us all to seize each day in his new song, "Numbered." "You breathe in, and you breathe out / The sun's up, then it goes down / There's times you get to live and times you just get through / Every long kiss, every heartbreak / Every bullseye, every mistake / Guess we decide just what they all add up to / It feels a little sweeter going by, soon as you realize / These days are numbered," he sings in the chorus. The song's gently rolling, acoustic-driven cadence is a perfect match for the sensitive subject matter and Moakler's understated vocal performance.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO