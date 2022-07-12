ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle’s killer convicted; Fugitive captured; UFC star sues alleged pedophile — TCD Sidebar

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgvWA_0gd3aajS00

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Charles Lew joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the first-degree murder conviction for the man accused of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong’s capture after evading authorities for over 40 days, Cain Velasquez’s lawsuit against a man he claims assaulted his son, and murder charges filed in the deaths of two young women anonymously left at Los Angeles-area hospitals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cain Velasquez
Person
Nipsey Hussle
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Murder#Sidebar#Violent Crime#Ufc#Tcd
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

YNW Melly will no longer face the death penalty in double murder case

YNW Melly no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty in the Florida rapper's ongoing double trial, his attorney confirmed to The FADER. Melly (real name Jamell Maurice Demons) faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr, who were shot and killed in October 2018. Melly has pled not guilty.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Mail

Armed burglars break into Atlanta home of retired NBA star Vince Carter and steal nearly $100,000 in cash while his wife and children hide in a closet

Nearly $100,000 was stolen from the Atlanta home of former NBA star Vince Carter by armed burglars who broken in late Sunday night while his family was in bed. Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, and her two sons were laying in bed when they suddenly heard a noise coming from the front of their home around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday - prompting them to rush into the bedroom closet.
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy