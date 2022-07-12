Nipsey Hussle’s killer convicted; Fugitive captured; UFC star sues alleged pedophile — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Charles Lew joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the first-degree murder conviction for the man accused of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong’s capture after evading authorities for over 40 days, Cain Velasquez’s lawsuit against a man he claims assaulted his son, and murder charges filed in the deaths of two young women anonymously left at Los Angeles-area hospitals.
