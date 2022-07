There's a reason the Cleveland Browns were placed in the middle of these rankings. It's impossible to know what to make of them. When the rankings were finalized, the Deshaun Watson saga hadn't been settled. With Watson for a full season, the Browns are clearly a top-10 team. Without Watson, the Browns would be much lower than No. 15 in the countdown, especially since they couldn't mend fences with Baker Mayfield. Having Watson for about half of the season would put the Browns ... well, about in the middle.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO