Whether you like your liquor neat, straight up, or on the rocks, there will be a wide variety of drinks to imbibe this coming month in Grove City. The Craft Distillers Festival will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 at the corner of Arbutus Avenue and Park Street. The new event, which comes courtesy of Grove City Town Center, is a redesign of the Bourbon Tasting that had been held annually in Grove City.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO