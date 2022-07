Accessory Apple Business Desktop Laptop iPad iPhone Workstation Smartwatch. Jonathan (most often known as Jony) Ive has informed Apple industrial design (ID) for decades, and is credited along with his team with crafting the looks of devices such as the first iPods, iPhones and iPads. The former Chief Design Officer at Cupertino can also be said to have had a strong influence on other devices such as MacBooks and AirPods. However, Ive is now officially no longer affiliated with the company.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO