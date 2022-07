The global sneaker retailer SNIPES put on an all-star event at Cascade Skating this past weekend, all in celebration of the rebranding of all Jimmy Jazz locations to SNIPES. Last year, SNIPES closed a deal to purchase the sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz, which has more than 170 stores in the U.S. This is a pretty big deal because the event introduced the SNIPES brand to Atlanta for the very first time. Attendees not only got to find out about the rebrand at the event, but there were also performances by T-Pain, plus Georgia’s own Kali and Money Man – so you know it was a good time!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO