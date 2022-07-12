NPR and The Marshall Project partner on Embedded: Changing the Police

Hey. I'm Kelly McEvers, and this is EMBEDDED from NPR. One afternoon in September 2020, police in the city of Yonkers, N.Y., were in a car chase. (SOUNDBITE OF SIRENS RINGING) MCEVERS: A Black man who they had pulled over, they say, for some traffic violations had sped away when they walked up to his car. So the cops are chasing this man. And eventually, he stops the car again, gets out and starts running. All this is happening in a place called Getty Square. It's in downtown Yonkers. We should say, Yonkers is right outside of New York City. Getty Square, there's a furniture store, a Dunkin Donuts, a Mexican restaurant and some pharmacies. And a lot of buses stop here, so it's busy. There are moms and little kids and older kids after school. And just to be clear, all of this is happening only a few months after a police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd.

