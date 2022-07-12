ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NPR and The Marshall Project partner on Embedded: Changing the Police

NPR
 3 days ago

July 12, 2022; Washington, DC – NPR announced today a new series from Embedded, its showcase for narrative documentary podcasts which dive deep into the most important stories of our time. Hosted by Kelly McEvers and Dan Girma and in partnership with The Marshall Project, Embedded: Changing the Police will take...

www.npr.org

NPR

NYC health commissioner on the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New York City's health commissioner, Ashwin Vasan, about the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak. The CDC says more than a thousand people in the U.S. are known to have monkeypox. The disease rarely leads to hospitalization or death, but the CDC's numbers are likely an undercount since there isn't much testing. New York is one of the country's biggest hot spots for the disease, and the vaccine rollout there has been glitchy and crashy. The city health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, apologized yesterday for the mistakes, and he joins us now. Welcome.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Changing the Police: The John Mueller Show

Hey. I'm Kelly McEvers, and this is EMBEDDED from NPR. One afternoon in September 2020, police in the city of Yonkers, N.Y., were in a car chase. (SOUNDBITE OF SIRENS RINGING) MCEVERS: A Black man who they had pulled over, they say, for some traffic violations had sped away when they walked up to his car. So the cops are chasing this man. And eventually, he stops the car again, gets out and starts running. All this is happening in a place called Getty Square. It's in downtown Yonkers. We should say, Yonkers is right outside of New York City. Getty Square, there's a furniture store, a Dunkin Donuts, a Mexican restaurant and some pharmacies. And a lot of buses stop here, so it's busy. There are moms and little kids and older kids after school. And just to be clear, all of this is happening only a few months after a police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd.
YONKERS, NY

