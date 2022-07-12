ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets announce 7 training camp practices open to the public

 2 days ago
The New York Jets will be reporting for training camp rather soon, with rookies arriving on July 19 and the rest of the team getting to camp a week later. Their first practice will be on July 27, but that one won’t be open to the public.

On Tuesday, the team announced seven practices that will be available for fans to attend, beginning on July 30. There will be six more open practices on Aug. 2, 6, 8, 14, 19 and 20. The Green and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium will be on Aug. 6, and there will also be joint practices with the Falcons at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the final two open sessions.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the Jets will hold a joint practice with the Giants at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, which will lead up to their preseason matchup three days later.

