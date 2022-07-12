ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Flags for heroes-personal heroes-returns to Warwick

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Flags for Heroes,” the community tribute to personal heroes, returns to Warwick next month, presented by the Warwick Rotary Club. Approximately 200 American flags will be on display Sunday, Aug.21 until Sept. 18, in front of Chateau Hathorn at the corner of State Route 94 South and County Route...

Energetic volunteers awarded scholarships by Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Whether volunteering with Warwick Junior Ambulance Corps, migrant workers, the homeless or beyond, two Warwick high school seniors have demonstrated their community engagement. Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps awarded Katherine A. Ball Memorial Scholarships to Laura Cook, who just graduated from Warwick Valley High School, and Alex Bodeker, 2022 graduate of John S. Burke High School.
WARWICK, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Benjamin Ostrer

Benjamin Ostrer, 71, a dedicated defense attorney of Chester, N.Y., lost his battle with neuroendocrine cancer on July 13, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Great Neck, N.Y., Ben graduated from Alfred University and New York Law School. He moved to Orange County to establish Chester Valley Farm for thoroughbred racehorses. In 1986, after ten years in the horse breeding and auctioning business, he opened his law practice in downtown Chester. His career as an attorney brought accolades from clients and colleagues. In 2016, he was awarded the N.Y.S. Bar Association Criminal Section’s Charles M. Crimi Award for outstanding private defense attorneys in New York State. The bar association later bestowed on Ben its Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, recognizing his significant pro bono work for those in need. In 2022, the N.Y.S. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers gave Ben its Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to the profession.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Prominent Orange County attorney dies

CHESTER – Attorney Ben Ostrer of Chester died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was 71. “Ben leaves a legacy of honor, integrity and fairness. He was admired and respected by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed,” said Courtney Canfield Greene, chairwoman of the Orange County Republican Committee.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Bill Bartsch

Bill Bartsch, of Warwick, NY (formerly of New Paltz, NY), passed away at home in Warwick on July 9 at the age of 91. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 13, 1930, he graduated from the Minneapolis School of Art, Antioch College, and the University of Minnesota with Bachelor and Masters degrees in Fine arts. Museum and teaching jobs followed and then an academic appointment to SUNY New Paltz. At SUNY, he was the Director of the College Art Gallery, part-time teaching assistant, and finally a full-time Associate Professor of Studio Art.
WARWICK, NY
Warwick, NY
Government
City
Warwick, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen patrolman graduates at top of police training class

At the top of his class, Village of Goshen Ptl. Michael J. Glick graduated in the 71st session of Police Basic Training at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group Police Academy on July 6. Ptl. Glick was awarded a plaque as the top academic graduate and also received the George Krupica Police Academy Award for having the highest cumulative GPA in his class, in a formal ceremony held at The Chateau, in Kingston. Glick is a 2017 graduate of Goshen High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan College in computer information systems.
GOSHEN, NY
thephoto-news.com

Parish Visitors from around the world meet in Monroe

Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate recently gathered with Sister delegates from all their missions, including Nigeria and the Philippines, to hold their General Chapter meeting at Marycrest Convent in Monroe. One of the tasks of this General Assembly is to elect the congregation’s administration for the next five years.
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Goshen Theme Park Announces Three Nights of Fireworks in July

Due to popular demand, Orange County will see several more fireworks shows this month. The Fourth of July celebration will continue throughout the rest of the month thanks to an announcement made by LEGOLAND New York. The theme park has decided to offer more fireworks to parkgoers throughout the summer after an outpouring of positive feedback to its first-ever Red, White and Boom fireworks show.
GOSHEN, NY
Frank D. Ruff

Frank D. Ruff, of Monroe, NY, passed away on July 8, 2022, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, NJ, with his loving family by his side. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Winton and Agnes (Smith) Ruff, he was born on November 6, 1951, in Cornwall, NY.
MONROE, NY
hamlethub.com

First and Only Female Mayor of Brewster Passed away Last Tuesday at age 80.

Irene Theresa Hagan of Brewster, New York, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left us suddenly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the age of 80. Irene was born in the Bronx to John J. Lord and Sophie (Peters) Lord. She graduated from St. John’s Elementary School in the Bronx and The Assisium High School in Manhattan. Upon graduation, Irene worked as a secretary in New York City. On October 17, 1964, she married David Patrick Hagan at St. John’s Church in Kingsbridge. They began their family in the Bronx and then moved to Brewster 46 years ago to raise their children.
BREWSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster lawmakers squabble over site for new 911 center

KINGSTON – A few weeks ago, members of the Ulster County Legislature, meeting in committee, seemed set on building a new county emergency services center in New Paltz while discounting county land on Golden Hill in Kingston. Lawmakers felt it would make more sense to build a new facility...
KINGSTON, NY
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Valley campaign seeks to ban vacation rentals

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 14, “For the Many” announced its newest local housing campaign, titled “Homes are not Hotels.” The campaign aims to completely ban vacation rentals, like Airbnb, in municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley, including Beacon, Kingston, New Paltz, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie.
HUDSON, NY
focusmediausa.com

For the Sweet Taste of Summer, Explore Orange County, N.Y.’s New Ice Cream Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (July 14, 2022) – There’s no greater taste of summer than that of rich, sweet, creamy ice cream. In Orange County, N.Y., the treat comes in an array of flavors longer than any wish list, from vanilla to French roast coffee to Dinosaur Food. The local stands, parlors and sweet shops offer ice cream showcasing the region’s creativity as well as its bounty, from unique flavors to farm-fresh offerings, including local rhubarb and farm-harvested maple syrup.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help Needed: Hudson Valley Woman Goes Missing In New York

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from the Hudson Valley. Have You Seen Brittany Hendershot Of Orange County?. On Wednesday, the City of Port Jervis Police Department took to Facebook in hopes of finding a missing Orange County woman. The City of Port Jervis Police Department is trying to find 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Construction Update; When Will it End?

The project that feels like it's been going on forever is coming to an end. But just how long will it be until the Newburgh Beacon bridge is finally finished?. Anyone who commutes on I-84 in the Hudson Valley knows the pain of having to travel over the Hudson River. In 2020 New York State Bridge Authority revealed a major redecking plan for the westbound span of the Newburgh Beacon bridge. The project has required a complicated reconfiguration of traffic patterns, with travelers being diverted back and forth from both sides of I-84 depending on the day, eliminating breakdown lanes and causing long delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fire Danger Warning Issued for Hudson Valley, Fireworks Canceled

Thanks to a lack of rain, officials warn that the Hudson Valley is at an increased risk for fires. Dry conditions over the past few months are causing problems throughout the region. The City of Kingston recently declared a drought and is urging all residents to conserve water. Decreasing water levels at Cooper Lake have officials concerned, saying that they may be forced to impose mandatory restrictions if things get worse.
KINGSTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Newburgh Ready to Welcome New Discount Retail Store

The new store will save Newburgh shoppers a trip across the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to find savings. With the cost of just about anything and everything on the rise, most of us do what we can to shop at a store that has great deals. If you're a bargain hunter, or maybe you just like a good deal, either way, we have some great news!
NEWBURGH, NY

