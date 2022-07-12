Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect abortion seekers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf has taken steps to protect out-of-state residents seeking abortion services in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order ensuring out-of-state residents can come to Pennsylvania to access reproductive healthcare services. The order comes nearly three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The governor said the order protects out-of-state patients from being prosecuted by their home states. Wolf said he will decline any request from another state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident who travels to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion.

"The Supreme Court's decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade has invoked fear and uncertainty across our nation but especially in states where access to reproductive health care services is being questioned and, in some cases, banned," said Wolf. "Here in Pennsylvania, I will not stand for this attack on women and pregnant people. By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution. Everyone, whether a resident of Pennsylvania or elsewhere, deserves access to health care. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to protect that right."

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in Western Pennsylvania told KDKA Tuesday they are relieved by the news and said the governor's order is a step in the right direction.

"It is just heartening to see Governor Wolf signed this executive order ensuring access to abortion services for patients both in Pennsylvania but in other states, but also protections for abortion providers," said Sydney Etheredge, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. "I think, since we saw Roe being overturned earlier in the summer, this is something that was just a fear for us, knowing that this anti-abortion movement can be incredibly aggressive at what they're trying to do and making sure that our patients and providers are protected is top of mind. This is a huge relief, to say the least."

Etheredge said since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, they've seen an increase in calls to schedule appointments, including from patients in neighboring states.

"I think about three times as many calls and that is coming from I think Pennsylvania but all over as patients are looking to receive care," Etheredge said.

She said she plans to increase staffing to help meet demand.

"Since coming on board in January, thinking about how we can support the patients or potential influx has been incredibly top of mind. And now it is just seeing how our surrounding states react and what we can continue to do here for patients in Pennsylvania and beyond to continue to support the needs knowing that this could change at any minute, given what's happening across the country," Etheredge said.

Meanwhile, the director at Sidewalk Advocates for Life in Pittsburgh, a pro-life organization, did not have a comment on the governor's order Tuesday but called the increased traffic into the commonwealth a "very distressing thing to see." Greg Englemeyer told KDKA that Pittsburgh is becoming a refuge for abortion traffic.

Sidewalk Advocates for Life provides outreach outside abortion clinics and offers help and guidance in hopes to end abortion.

Wolf said the executive order will go into effect immediately.

"Seeing the support -- both the city and county have been very engaged on this and now the governor -- seeing this type of support at every level is just awesome," Etheredge said. "It is great to see, not just for our patients but for our staff as well. And you know, it doesn't just stop with this, I think we need leaders all across the system to really step up and support women and patients at this time."

