Since the mass shooting of 21 killed at a public school in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, I have been unsettled and restless. My 12 years invested as an elected member of the Upshur County Schools Board of Education came to closure June 30, 2022. However, my heart strings have been uncommonly plucked and my grief continues for what I figure will be a long time.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO