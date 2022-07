Twenty transatlantic flights on United Airlines alone have been grounded over the next 10 days in response to the unprecedented capacity cut by London Heathrow airport.Six departures to New York Newark and five to San Francisco are among the cancellations.Heathrow is insisting passenger levels do not exceed 100,000 during the summer. From a list of cancellations made between Friday 15 July and Sunday 24 July, The Independent has calculated 158 outbound departures are cancelled, with the same number of inbound links likely to be axed.In total, around 50,000 passengers are likely to be affected over the 10 days.Air Canada is...

