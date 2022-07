Dessa is a Minneapolis based rapper, writer, and public speaker known for her solo career, work with the Twin Cities hip hop collective Doomtree, and a myriad of other projects including being part of the Hamilton Mixtape album. She returns to Papa Charlie’s for her annual gig in Lutsen with a new album released last winter, an interesting new podcast and lots more to tell in this interview on Sidetracks with Will Moore.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO