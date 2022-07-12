Own a piece of Lexington’s Parkette Drive-In restaurant before likely demolition

Looking for one last memory of the Parkette, the Lexington drive-in restaurant that closed abruptly on June 28?

The owners of the restaurant property on New Circle Road are going to have a sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 23 Melissa Tipton, the daughter of Parkette founder Joe Smiley, announced on Facebook.

She said memorabilia and other items will be available including Parkette Drive-In merchandise, shirts, menus and hats. Store fixtures and signs also are to buy.

“If you want Parkette memorabilia for your man cave, garage or just a tee shirt to remember Parkette Drive In then you don’t want to miss this sale. One day only. This is first come, first serve cash only sale. Must take merchandise with you same day,” she said online in the post.

The restaurant closed after 70 years due to declining sales. Restaurant operator Randy Kaplan said last month that he’d hope to keep it going with the help of the Smiley family but ultimately that didn’t work out and the lease was terminated at the request of the Kaplans.

The landmark restaurant was known for its fried chicken and fish served in boxes, “Poor Boy” double-decker burgers made-to-order, chili dogs, onion rings and hand-spun milkshakes.

Will the Parkette Drive-In property be sold, torn down?

Brian Tipton, son-in-law of Parley Smiley, widow of Parkette founder Joe Smiley, said Tuesday that there are no plans to sell the property or to put another restaurant in but demolition is probably inevitable.

“I think that’s eventually going to happen. That building is 71 years old, and it’s showing its age. I don’t see anybody wanting to use that building to operate a restaurant,” he said.

The property is not for sale and no deals have been made, he said.

“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Tipton said. “What we want to do is make sure everybody who wants a piece of the Parkette can get a piece of the Parkette. ... There’s just so much old stuff up there.”

He said his main focus is on saving the historic neon Parkette sign.

“Whatever happens with that property, I would love for that sign to stay where it’s at and be used. It’s priceless, the largest Lexington roadside sign and could never be duplicated,” he said. “It’s piece of Lexington history.”