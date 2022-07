The New Orleans Pelicans selected E.J. Liddell with the No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with the mindset of him being one of the sleepers of this year’s draft class. Unfortunately for them and Liddell, he will not be suiting up during the 2021-22 season due to suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during a Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO