ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Get FIFA for less than a tenner! Best FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals – for PlayStation, XBox and PC

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

This time of year regularly throws up good FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deals – and 2022 may just be the best one yet.

On consoles, we're seeing some savings of more than 50%, while PC gamers can pick up the football sim for less than £10.

With around three months before we expect to see the next instalment of the FIFA franchise, these really are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals that you're very unlikely to be replicated elsewhere.

So if you fancy trying out FIFA 22 but still haven't got around to it yet, it's worth making the most of this moment. All you need to do is have an Amazon Prime account ( which you can get with a free trial )  and buy it by midnight on Wednedsay, July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfQTq_0gd36CPr00

Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial

If you want to access the best Prime Day deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0McD_0gd36CPr00

FIFA 22 for PS5 – £69.99 £30 at Amazon

This is the biggest console price drop for FIFA 22 on Amazon Prime Day this year, meaning that you can get the latest title with £39.99 off – a saving of 57%. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CldVI_0gd36CPr00

FIFA 22 for PC – £54.99 £8.99 at Amazon

This is the overall biggest FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deal: a saving of £46. That's a whopping 83%, for the percentage lovers among you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReHBU_0gd36CPr00

FIFA 22 for XBox One – £33.23 £26 at Amazon

There doesn't seem to be any big XBox Series savings this year ( though that doesn't mean you can't pick it up cheaply ) but the 22% off the XBox One version is still a great deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HD4BE_0gd36CPr00

FIFA 22 for PS4 – £38.25 £29.99 at Amazon

Like the XBox One version, FIFA 22 for PS4 is 22% off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing it to just under £30. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyYT9_0gd36CPr00

FIFA 22 for Nintendo Switch – £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

The neglected sibling of the FIFA family, FIFA on Nintendo Switch is a stripped-down version of the game, which has more in common with previous entries in the series rather than the latest game. As such, it's a bit cheaper as standard, and with £13 off here, it'll scratch the itch for Nintendo gamers. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. While Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't technically kick off until tomorrow, July 12, Prime Day is already here, practically speaking. Other major retailers started their own sales today, which forced Amazon's hand to start matching prices. That means you can already get some of the best Prime Day deals across gaming, tech, and entertainment. Of course, there will be many more deals that will only be available July 12-13, so you'll definitely want to check back tomorrow. We've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now.
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

Can You Use a PS5 Controller on a PS4?

You can use a DualSense controller to play PS4 games on a PS5 console, but can you use a PS5 controller on a PS4 console?. Well, the simple answer is no. However, there’s a neat workaround you can use. Here’s what you need to know. The PS5 Controller...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Video Game#Wednedsay
IGN

Amazon Prime Day Deal: Buy a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset, Get a Bonus Amazon Gift Card

To this day, the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2 is still the best value in VR gaming. At $299.99, it's hundreds of dollars cheaper than any of its closest competitors. If that wasn't enough, Amazon is here to sweeten the deal just for Prime Day sales. Purchase either the 128GB or 256GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset and you'll get a bonus $25 Amazon gift card. That doesn't sound like much, but that's essentially 8% cashback on the 128GB model and 6% cashback on the 256GB model. If you have an Amazon Prime Card, you'll get an extra 5% cashback on top of that. The savings add up.
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

Prime Day 2022 PlayStation 5 Deals

Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner and if you PlayStation owners out there have some extra cash saved up, there are some great deals for the PlayStation 5 you will not want to miss. Whether you are trying to get your hands on a new game's first time on sale or trying to finally find the excuse to buy one of the more popular games from the beginning of the year, there is a sale for you. Here are some of the best PlayStation 5 deals we have been able to find so far in advance of Prime Day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC Deals From Alienware, ASUS, CyberpowerPC, IBUYPOWER, and More

This year's Amazon Prime Day promises to be the best Prime Day ever in terms of gaming PC deals. This is the first year that gaming PCs equipped with the current RTX 30 series video cards will be discounted down to reasonable prices, as opposed to last year when the prices were even higher than MSRP because of supply and demand. Not only has the price dropped significantly on these current-gen desktop PCs compared to earlier this year, but they're also more readily available and ship out sooner. The new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors were also released this year, which are a significant improvement from the previous generation Intel processors. If you want to future proof your PC, we'd definitely recommend splurging for an Alder Lake CPU.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Best offers on PS5 games, gaming chairs, consoles and more

Amazon Prime Day will be kicking off this week on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, and the online retailer started dropping pre-Prime Day discounts from 21 June, the earliest we’ve ever seen. Amazon will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops...
FIFA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass has ruined the console's Prime Day deals

As is usually the case, Amazon Prime Day has, overall, been pretty decent for gaming deals. Across PS5, Switch and Xbox, we've seen some absolute steals on games ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie gems. That's all good for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but deals for Xbox Series X|S games...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential for $55

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. PlayStation Plus, Sony’s console membership program, has served many gamers for over a decade. Last month, the tech giant revamped its PS Plus offerings to , Extra and Premium, which offer downloadable PS1 and PS2 titles, PS3 game streaming and limited-time trials. Meanwhile, the original version of PS Plus was , bringing the same features Sony players know and love.
FIFA
Digital Trends

Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Best Buy attempted to draw attention away from Amazon’s laptop deals on Prime Day with offers like this $200 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and while the annual shopping event has ended, Best Buy’s offer remains available to shop. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is yours for just $700, compared to its original price of $900, but if you want to avail this offer, you have to hurry, because we’re not sure when it will be taken down.
ELECTRONICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
324
Post
407
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy