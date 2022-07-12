ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best cheap GPS watches to grab on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to pick up a new GPS watch, and you don't have to splash out on a top-tier model. Lots of good quality budget-friendly watches have received a price cut too, making them more affordable than ever, and we've rounded up the very best options here.

All of these watches have their own built-in GPS modules, which means they can track your route on hikes, runs, and bike rides without the need to piggyback on your phone. The result? More accurate maps and distance calculations, and the option to leave your handset at home when you head outdoors for a workout.

There are other GPS watches in the Prime Day sale, and some might be cheaper than the ones listed here, but I've stuck with reputable brands that I know you can trust. As the former fitness editor on Advnture's sister site TechRadar I tested a lot of sports watches, and can personally verify that all of these are good quality and will serve you well for years to come.

Cheap GPS watch deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v38fa_0gd35wc800

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini : $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Save $25 The GTS 2 Mini is an excellent little sports-oriented smartwatch, and despite its remarkably cheap price, it's very well designed and made. Amazfit has explained to me before that it keeps costs down by building its own components rather than buying them in, which is why the GTS 2 Mini can be yours for so little. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A37DT_0gd35wc800

Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon
Save $40 The Charge 5 is one of the few Fitbit devices that has its own GPS module rather than piggybacking on your phone. It also has a stunning OLED screen, a slim build, and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium free. This Prime Day deal is its lowest ever price at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4tkr_0gd35wc800

Garmin Vivoactive 3 (renewed): $219.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $110 You can snap up the stylish Vivoactive 3 for half price if you don't mind opting for a refurbished watch. It's guaranteed to still look and work just like new, and has had expert testing and inspection. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZizZ_0gd35wc800

Garmin Venu Sq (renewed): $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $90 Opting for a renewed Garmin watch is a great way to save extra cash ahead of Prime Day, and this Venu Sq is a great example. It's pre-owned, but has been tested and inspected, and is covered by a 90-day guarantee. Stock is now limited, so move fast! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4lQg_0gd35wc800

Amazfit GTR 2: $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon
Save $54 Amazfit's watches might be cheap, but having tested an armful of them, I can confidently say that they're very well designed and built. The GTR 2 is even more affordable than usual for Amazon Prime Day, and has returned to its all-time lowest price. View Deal

Cheap GPS watch deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9zEG_0gd35wc800

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini: £79 £55.30 at Amazon
Save £23.70 The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is an excellent little sports watch that uses both GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning to accurately identify your location, and track your route and pace. It's good looking too thanks to its AMOLED face, and one of the cheapest GPS watches from a reputable brand this Prime Day. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 £94.05 at Amazon
Save £75.94 The Fitbit Charge 5 packs a whole lot of features into a very small space, including a GPS module and the same stress-monitoring tech you'll find in the larger and more expensive Fitbit Sense. It's never been below £100 at Amazon before. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI5ot_0gd35wc800

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: £139 £97.30 at Amazon
Save £41.70 The T-Rex Pro is a super tough GPS sports watch with a rugged design and water resistance to depths of 10 meters. This is a Lightning Deal that's due to end at midnight on Tuesday, so act fast if you're interested. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah5Lg_0gd35wc800

Garmin Venu Sq: £179.99 £104.99 at Amazon
Save £75 The Venu Sq is a stylish little watch, and this Prime Day deal is its lowest ever price. It doesn't have the OLED screen of the round Venu, but it's still a great looking device that's a pleasure to wear and use. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGwsf_0gd35wc800

Garmin Forerunner 45: £159.99 £107.99 at Amazon
Save £51.31 Amazon has slashed the price of the Forerunner 45 ahead of Prime Day. This smart entry-level running watch was slightly cheaper last week, but this is still a great deal and one of the best prices we've seen for the FR 45. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5e7C_0gd35wc800

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon
Save £60 The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's latest entry-level running watch, launched just last year, so it's great to see it so heavily discounted for Prime Day 2022. This watch will also suit intermediate runners well, and I was seriously impressed when I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar. View Deal

We're also rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals , plus camping deals and hiking deals , so you can save on everything you need to take on the outdoors.

