ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Architects Debut Stomping New Anthem ‘tear gas’ + Announce New Album ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’

By Joe DiVita
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After releasing For Those That Wish to Exist last year, evolutionary U.K. metalcore veterans Architects are back with another new record, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit and have just released a music video for "tear gas," the first single. A North American tour is also set to launch in...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A gunman who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them before a shopper shot and killed him, was a 20-year-old local man who was apparently facing eviction, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
GREENWOOD, IN
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy