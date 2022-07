BEREA – Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown was among 21 students who participated in BW’s faculty-led study abroad program in Germany during the spring 2022 semester. Pierce, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in computer science and psychology, completed a culture-related course before going on the three-week experience led by Dr. Lisa Green, professor of psychology, and Dr. Andrew Dohanos, professor of communication arts and sciences. The program allowed students to explore the theory and the praxis of intercultural communication by immersing themselves in the language and culture of Germany. Students spent time in Berlin and Munich, where they visited Germany’s sites of world, historical and cultural significance, including the Brandenburg Gate and Neuschwanstein Castle. While in Berlin, students also studied German at the German Language School.

