Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Get The Accessories That Power Your Gadgets With the Best Prime Days Deals On Anker Products

We love Anker’s products. Not only does the company offer incredible accessories that complement our daily drivers, like our smartphones and laptops, but they also are discounted throughout the year. That also includes the other Anker sub brands, like Soundcore and Eufy. Now that Prime Day part two is finally here, you can get a head start on snagging some awesome stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event happening right now. Whether you’re looking for the best wireless charging pads to recharge your gadgets, or perhaps an Anker portable charger that uses GaN technology to...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Fi#Routers#Packaging And Labeling#Amazon Best
Digital Trends

Sign up for Verizon Fios internet, get a free Echo Show plus $300 off a soundbar

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. What many don’t realize when it comes to high-speed internet is that it doesn’t just enable you to stream and download content faster but it also provides a much more stable household connection, especially when you have multiple people connecting to your home internet simultaneously. If you’re sharing broadband with your family, friends, and guests, then higher speeds and a more stable connection are going to be absolutely necessary, unless you want everyone to hate coming to your house. Cue Verizon’s Fios gigabit connection, which allows for 940Mbps to 880Mpbs speeds with practically no buffering or lag times while streaming media, virtually no interruptions while gaming online, and total support to video chat with others from whatever device(s) you prefer. More importantly, Verizon is offering a crazy deal right now when you subscribe to its Fios gigabit service.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Meet the best fiber router for home

This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Microwave Radar Motion Sensor for Your Smart Home

Motion sensors aren’t cheap, especially when we talk about microwave radar-based motion sensors. However, you can build one for just under $10 and use it with any home automation software—such as Home Assistant or Alexa routines—to trigger devices, events, or scenes. Why Make Microwave Radar Motion Sensors?
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Boost Your Wi-Fi With an Eero Pro Mesh Router for $75

Leave dead zones, drop-outs and buffering behind with a mesh router upgrade. Replacing your old Wi-Fi router with a mesh router can help ensure you have reliable internet throughout your entire home. And right now at Woot you can get up to three Eero Pro mesh routers for $75 each -- that's a 53% savings. This offer is only available today while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess

If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Roku Reaches Beyond Media Streaming, Launches Smart Home Line

Roku has established itself as a go-to streaming entertainment brand, producing media hubs and a smart TV platform before expanding into soundbars that enhance your home theater experience and double as media streamers. Even the Roku TV platform has focused almost purely on content compared with Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. That's changing with the company's first foray into smart home devices.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

10 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. A lot happened this week. Amazon had its second annual Prime Day — and there are many gadgets still on sale. Microsoft held its big Surface event this week where it announced its next-gen computers (you can read more on those below). And Kodak apparently can't keep up with the demand for film.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Netgear Wi-Fi Extender is still 36% off after October Prime Day

Since the pandemic, many workplaces have adopted a hybrid or completely remote work model. This means having reliable Wi-Fi at home is more important than ever. However, if your home is like mine, the distribution of Wi-Fi is not consistent from room to room and the further you get from the router, the worse the connection is. If you can relate to this, you could benefit from a Wi-Fi extender, and you're in luck -- the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120 is 36% off right now. It's down to $44.97.
ELECTRONICS
