Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Land Bank remove three abandoned buildings in Bridgeport

By Ashley Kaiser
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Once a building is left vacant, it can stand untouched for decades with nothing left but nature swallowing it whole.

Three dilapidated buildings in Bridgeport are being torn down after years of neglect.

A nearby neighbor says he’s been waiting years for somebody to take control of the property.

Officials say this is just one example, but buildings like this stand all over the county, tarnishing the beauty of the town.

Mike Bianconi, Peace township trustee says this would not be possible without the help of Belmont County Land Bank and the country treasure, Kathy Kelich.

The laws aren’t written for us as a Township trustee or cities and villages to go and clean these up as much as everybody thinks they would be. If it was easy, we’d would have it done.

If it wasn’t for her prior to her taking over the land bank, we were getting nothing done in Belmont County. I myself have attended meetings for probably 3 1/2 years on this just these structures it takes a long time.

Mike Bianconi, Peace township trustee, Belmont County
This specific house they have starting on Tuesday, has been empty and sitting abandoned for about 25-years.

Once everything is removed, he says the plan is to put recycling boxes on the land for the community to utilize.

Related
WTOV 9

Harrison County to remove dilapidated structures through grant

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners announced they have a $500,000 grant they will use to tear down some dilapidated properties around the county. "Harrison County has to rehabilitate, really demolish and remediate the property to improve the appearance of every area in the county, basically,” Commissioner Don Bethel said.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cedar One Realty opens a new office in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Cedar One Realty just opened their 6th location, this time in St. Clairsville. They already have locations in Wintersville, Calcutta, Carrollton, and Weirton, and they’re thrilled to now be in Belmont County as well. They’re a full service brokerage, with residential, commercial and property management. Right now they have 5 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Environmentalists claim there is radiation danger in Martins Ferry but city officials say water is “safe”

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- News over high radiation levels found near a facility in Martins Ferry continues to stir up a heated debate.  A few months ago, the Ohio Valley group CORR claimed radiation levels in the soil and water pose a health risk.   But city officials say what you’re hearing isn’t entirely true.  Environmentalists […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Your Radio Place

Boil orders issued for two locations in Guernsey County

Guernsey County, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has issued a water boil order in Senecaville until further notice.The area impacted is Park Road, which involves the MWCD Welcome Center and maintenance building. A new boil order was listed for Trail Run road from Grisak Road to Lost...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Streetscape Project about to go to bid

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the streets are still rough and work is still underway, Mayor Glenn Elliott said progress is being made on the Streetscape Project.  He gave that update during Tuesday’s meeting of the Wheeling Rotary Club.  Mayor Elliott explained the utility and underground work are finished.  Over the last several years the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police confirm all is clear at West Virginia Northern after bomb threat

UPDATE: Wheeling West Virginia Northern confirmed that the B&O Building is all clear. The Wheeling Police Department concluded their search and no devices were found. The building is now reopened. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police says there is an unconfirmed bomb threat at the Wheeling West Virginia Northern Campus. The bomb threat was reported […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Truck parking being added to Ohio Route 7

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Another project is underway on Ohio’s State Route 7 this summer. Crews are rehabilitating a weigh station on Route 7 just north of Rayland.  ODOT explained the spot will soon be a truck parking area.  Once it’s finished, there will be 14 spaces for commercial truck parking.  Work is scheduled to […]
RAYLAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County teen charged as an adult

A Jefferson County teen will be charged as an adult with four felony charges. Seventeen-year-old Steven H. Robinson of Steubenville was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, and assault, That assault was allegedly against a police officer. Robinson allegedly broke into a house and when police arrived they asked...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

