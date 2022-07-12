ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Supreme Court case on federal elections could imperil democracy

Cover picture for the articleFor two centuries, among the checks and balances protecting American democracy were state courts, governors and state legislatures — all of whom have a role to play in drawing districts and running elections. But the Supreme Court could...

abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
CBS Pittsburgh

US Supreme Court to hear case that could impact Pennsylvania's congressional districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts?  That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
Slate

How the President Could Counter a Rogue Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was really on one this term. It established a constitutional right to concealed carry for gun owners. Native Americans lost some important sovereignty rights. The justices OK’d prayer on a school football field. They ruled that even if a prisoner has proved their innocence, they may have to stay behind bars anyway. And on the final day of the term, the court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases—and the justices then announced a few of the cases they’ll hear next year, including one that just might change the way elections are run in this country. If you thought all this was bad enough, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern is here to tell you it’s only beginning: “Every June for the rest of your life is going to be like this or worse.” On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about the ideas being suggested for how to reform the Supreme Court, and why the Biden administration hasn’t yet considered them, even given this year’s explosive term. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
Tennessee Lookout

Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been ruling out the conservative playbook lately and, on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing abortion in addition to determining teachers and coaches can conduct prayers at extracurricular events, the court will consider Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could wind up invoking what is called the “independent state legislature doctrine.”
