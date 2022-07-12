ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols' student-athletes announced to attend 2022 SEC media days

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Southeastern Conference media days are returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

SEC media days were held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in 2018.

The 2022 media days will take place July 18-21 and SEC Network will televise the annual event.

Tennessee will take part on the final day of media days July 21.

Tennessee student-athletes Trevon Flowers, Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman will represent the Vols at SEC media days in Atlanta.

