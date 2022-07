The operators of the Seabrook Station nuclear plant told Gov. Chris Sununu in a letter that they are working to make sure the sirens don't go off in error again. The letter signed by Site Vice President Brian Booth assures Sununu, who lives within the 10 mile Emergency Planning Zone,that there was no operating issues at the plant when the sirens were activated on Tuesday morning with orders to evacuate the beach. The sirens were "inadvertent activated" during routine testing, according to Booth.

SEABROOK, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO