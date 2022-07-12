ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Farrell believes Arch Manning's high rating is due to his last name

By Cami Griffin
 2 days ago
The national media loves to discuss Texas football, for better or worse.

Much of the discussions recently have centered on Texas’ 2023 recruiting class after the addition of five-star quarterback Arch Manning. Since the Longhorns received a commitment from the No. 1 consensus player in the country, some national media members are questioning whether his talents merit his rating.

Mike Farrell recently joined the “Crain & Company” show and fired off some bold takes regarding Manning’s recruitment.

“If his last name wasn’t Manning, he would be a three-star,” Farrell said.

While one can certainly make a case whether Manning should be tabbed the No. 1 overall player in the country, to say he would be a three-star prospect is far-fetched.

If recruiting services truly cared about last names, wouldn’t LeBron James’ son, Bronny, be rated No. 1 in the 2023 class? Bronny is No. 46 nationally in the 247Sports composite.

On top of that, Manning’s physical traits combined with his impressive mindset/mental aspect is a huge part of his evaluation. If any recruiting experts even remotely doubted whether his traits were five-star worthy, why would every national recruiting website tab him as the No. 1 player in the country?

He was also pursued heavily by some of the best coaching staffs in college football. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney among others did whatever they could to persuade Manning to play for their program. Would they have done that for a three-star prospect? His offer list speaks for itself.

Manning doesn’t need to attend any national quarterback camps over the summer to prove his worth. He receives some of the best training possible and will surely be prepared to create his own legacy at Texas.

The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
