The Kevin Durant situation is holding up the NBA offseason right now. Deandre Ayton remains unsigned and the Suns desperately want KD. The Pacers and Spurs still have cap space, and could be future homes for Ayton—or others. The Lakers still have Russell Westbrook and their future firsts, and they want Kyrie Irving. What do all these teams have in common? All of them need a Durant resolution before their matters can be sorted out. And now, Donovan Mitchell is back in the news after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Jazz are now willing to listen to trade offers for their All-Star guard.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO