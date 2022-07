TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 190 box fans will be given away for free to Topekans in need as the summer heat ramps up. The Salvation Army says Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit Topekans in the heat which gathered the funds to buy 160 new box fans for donation. It said Westlake donated an additional 30 fans, which makes the total 190 fans in all.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO