The Best Maven Binocular Prime Day Deals 2022

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
 2 days ago

Maven is known for producing durable optics that outperform their price points, and the Prime Day deal on Maven’s C series binoculars makes them even more appealing. If you’re looking for an excellent pair of binoculars with an entry level price, you won’t want to miss out on this deal from Maven.

Maven C1 10x42mm

Maven

Key Features

  • Magnification: 8, 10, and 12x
  • Objective Lens: 42mm
  • Waterproof
  • Eye Relief: 16mm
  • Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

These durable and lightweight binoculars offer great optics at an entry level price. And the 10x hits the sweet spot in terms of size, making these a versatile pair of binoculars for most hunting applications.

Maven C2 10x28mm Compact Binocular

Key Features

  • Magnification: 7, 10x
  • Objective Lens: 28mm
  • Waterproof
  • Eye Relief: 15mm
  • Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

The compact size of these 10x28mm binoculars are an excellent option for tree stand bowhunters, and they’re easy to use with one hand. And the $200 Prime Day deal makes them an appealing choice, when you consider the price of most competitors.

Maven C3 Binocular

Key Features

  • Magnification: 10, 12x
  • Objective Lens: 50mm
  • Waterproof
  • Eye Relief: 15mm
  • Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

If you’re looking for high powered binoculars during Amazon’s Prime Day Deals, the Maven C3 10 and 12x binoculars are hard to beat. With 20-percent off both options, the Maven C3s should fit the bill nicely. And the Prime Day savings coupled with Maven’s direct to consumer prices give you a lot of glass for a fraction of the price.

If you’re looking for more deals on hunting gear, check out these other deals on Maven, trail cameras, and broadheads.

Outdoor Life

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

