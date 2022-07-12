ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Steiner MPS Red Dot Sight is on Sale During Prime Day 2022

By Scott Einsmann
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 2 days ago
Steiner

If you’re buying a red dot for your rifle, pistol, or shotgun, you have two types to choose from: closed or open emitter. Open emitter are the most common and that’s the design used on sights like the Trijicon RMR. But, a drop of water in the wrong spot and your red dot becomes red dots projected on the glass. A closed emitter like the Steiner MPS solves that problem by fully enclosing the sight. If that sounds like the type of sight you want to run, this rugged and reliable red dot is on sale for 15 percent off during Prime Day 2022, which drops the price to under $430.

Steiner MPS Red Dot

Steiner-Optics

Key Features

  • Weight: 2 ounces
  • Objective Lens Size: 20x16mm
  • Reticle: 3.3 MOA dot
  • Adjustment: 8 levels (2 NV)
  • Battery Life: 13,000 hours
  • Battery: CR 1632

Shooting editor, John Snow, recently completed a test of the best red dot sights. The MPS was one of the sights he tested and here’s what he had to say about its performance:

The Steiner MPS is arguably the sexiest pistol reflex sight out there. It has head-turning futuristic lines that visually set it apart from this crowded field of the best red dot sights. For that reason, any gun owner who values the aesthetic impact of their gun will want to consider the MPS.

But this sight is more than a pretty face. It’s a rugged and capable enclosed emitter with user-friendly ergonomics and a distortion-free sight picture. And, while not cheap, it runs about $100 less than the Acro P-2, so it has that going for it as well.

The 3.3 MOA dot is round and crisp—one of the sharpest in the test. The MPS has eight brightness settings on tap (two for night vision), that are actuated by the “+” and “-” buttons on the unit’s left side.

The MPS’s battery compartment sits on top of the metal housing and takes a CR 1632 battery that provides enough juice for 13,000 hours of run time. To conserve battery life, the MPS automatically shuts down after 13 hours.

To enhance the MPS’s survivability, Steiner added two beefed-up panels on either side of the sight and recessed the objective lens in the housing. With this added degree of protection, the sight only weighs 2 ounces.

The slot-head POI adjusters give excellent feedback with each click. The unit has 90 MOA of travel in both windage and elevation with each click moving the dot 1 MOA.

The MPS fits an ACRO footprint and comes with a Docter adapter plate. Plates for other mounting patterns are available as well.

