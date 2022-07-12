ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut online casino gaming up and running

By Brent Addleman
thecentersquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Live online casino gaming is up and running in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Evolution Gaming Studio is now operating in the state. The company is offering live dealer games on FanDuel and DraftKings iCasino on a limited basis for blackjack and roulette through a soft launch...

www.thecentersquare.com

